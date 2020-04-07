Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

The shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $139 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kansas City Southern, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Outperform the KSU stock while also putting a $163 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $175. Cowen was of a view that KSU is Outperform in its latest report on January 21, 2020. The Benchmark Company thinks that KSU is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $163.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.56.

The shares of the company added by 9.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $129.47 while ending the day at $134.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a 4.77% incline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. KSU had ended its last session trading at $123.00. Kansas City Southern currently has a market cap of $13.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.79, with a beta of 1.01. Kansas City Southern debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 KSU 52-week low price stands at $92.86 while its 52-week high price is $178.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kansas City Southern generated 148.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%. Kansas City Southern has the potential to record 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Jefferies also rated OSW as Downgrade on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that OSW could surge by 68.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.38% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.45 and traded between $2.70 and $3.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OSW’s 50-day SMA is 9.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.31. The stock has a high of $17.25 for the year while the low is $2.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.28%, as 13.67M KSU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.43% of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Templeton Investment Counsel LLC bought more OSW shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Templeton Investment Counsel LLC purchasing 72,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,736,059 shares of OSW, with a total valuation of $70,094,641. AllianceBernstein LP meanwhile bought more OSW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,522,232 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares by 5.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,949,131 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -160,019 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited which are valued at $36,038,381. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 565,201 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,753,777 shares and is now valued at $33,651,155. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.