Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

The shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $75 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Overweight the GBT stock while also putting a $98 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $50. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that GBT is Buy in its latest report on December 03, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that GBT is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 80.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $99.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.96.

The shares of the company added by 9.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $53.46 while ending the day at $57.40. During the trading session, a total of 837126.0 shares were traded which represents a 13.25% incline from the average session volume which is 964970.0 shares. GBT had ended its last session trading at $52.66. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.80 GBT 52-week low price stands at $39.95 while its 52-week high price is $87.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.73 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. generated 302.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 49.71%. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is now rated as Sector Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $161.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.15% to reach $240.57/share. It started the day trading at $185.74 and traded between $167.395 and $184.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPAM’s 50-day SMA is 209.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 198.79. The stock has a high of $248.27 for the year while the low is $151.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 518950.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.43%, as 692,435 GBT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.32% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.75, while the P/B ratio is 6.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 392.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EPAM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 108,881 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,912,808 shares of EPAM, with a total valuation of $1,096,538,746. Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. meanwhile bought more EPAM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $750,161,362 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its EPAM Systems Inc. shares by 5.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,909,952 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 138,785 shares of EPAM Systems Inc. which are valued at $649,501,286. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its EPAM Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 635,549 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,572,041 shares and is now valued at $574,079,551. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of EPAM Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.