Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC), Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT)

The shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $44 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Belden Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Buy the BDC stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2020. That day the Longbow set price target on the stock to $62. The stock was given Hold rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on January 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. Cross Research was of a view that BDC is Sell in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Longbow thinks that BDC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.30.

The shares of the company added by 9.07% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $33.83 while ending the day at $35.13. During the trading session, a total of 618197.0 shares were traded which represents a -73.35% decline from the average session volume which is 356620.0 shares. BDC had ended its last session trading at $32.21. Belden Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.72, with a beta of 2.14. Belden Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 BDC 52-week low price stands at $25.54 while its 52-week high price is $62.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Belden Inc. generated 407.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.5%. Belden Inc. has the potential to record 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 17, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.44% to reach $7.34/share. It started the day trading at $21.40 and traded between $16.80 and $2.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SALT’s 50-day SMA is 2.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.27. The stock has a high of $7.78 for the year while the low is $1.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.33%, as 2.22M BDC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.86% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.33, while the P/B ratio is 0.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 637.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Evermore Global Advisors LLC sold more SALT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Evermore Global Advisors LLC selling -130,488 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,800,417 shares of SALT, with a total valuation of $18,677,343. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more SALT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,298,745 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares by 1.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,489,220 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 43,832 shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. which are valued at $8,015,288. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Scorpio Bulkers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 126,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,939,492 shares and is now valued at $6,245,164. Following these latest developments, around 37.00% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.