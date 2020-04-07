Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY), Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS)

The shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amplify Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Outperform the AMPY stock while also putting a $10 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.17.

The shares of the company added by 16.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.6185 while ending the day at $0.74. During the trading session, a total of 514101.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.71% decline from the average session volume which is 408950.0 shares. AMPY had ended its last session trading at $0.63. Amplify Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AMPY 52-week low price stands at $0.49 while its 52-week high price is $13.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Amplify Energy Corp. generated 325000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 113.33%. Amplify Energy Corp. has the potential to record -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on November 16, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Maxim Group also rated MLSS as Reiterated on December 23, 2016, with its price target of $4 suggesting that MLSS could surge by 63.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.26% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.25 and traded between $1.08 and $1.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MLSS’s 50-day SMA is 1.8218 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1674. The stock has a high of $2.80 for the year while the low is $0.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.13%, as 1.79M AMPY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.26% of Milestone Scientific Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 398.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.38% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.14% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Milestone Scientific Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.