2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA)

The shares of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViewRay Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on October 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Piper Jaffray was of a view that VRAY is Overweight in its latest report on June 18, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that VRAY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 146.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.02.

The shares of the company added by 11.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.49 while ending the day at $2.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.71 million shares were traded which represents a 39.7% incline from the average session volume which is 2.83 million shares. VRAY had ended its last session trading at $2.45. ViewRay Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 VRAY 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $9.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ViewRay Inc. generated 226.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.68%. ViewRay Inc. has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 29.67% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.22 and traded between $0.951 and $1.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASNA’s 50-day SMA is 3.2301 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.7440. The stock has a high of $30.00 for the year while the low is $0.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.17%, as 3.17M VRAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.05% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 388.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Stadium Capital Management LLC sold more ASNA shares, decreasing its portfolio by 0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Stadium Capital Management LLC selling -1 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 961,557 shares of ASNA, with a total valuation of $3,653,917. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more ASNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,020,111 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sapience Investments LLC increased its Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares by 46.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 728,369 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 231,820 shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. which are valued at $2,767,802. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 53,817 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 695,694 shares and is now valued at $2,643,637. Following these latest developments, around 6.60% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.