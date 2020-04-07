2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX), TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO)

The shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 14, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Blackstone Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $60. BofA/Merrill was of a view that BX is Buy in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Citigroup thinks that BX is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $56.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.41.

The shares of the company added by 11.57% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $43.61 while ending the day at $46.57. During the trading session, a total of 9.07 million shares were traded which represents a -31.98% decline from the average session volume which is 6.87 million shares. BX had ended its last session trading at $41.74. The Blackstone Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $52.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.07, with a beta of 1.50. BX 52-week low price stands at $33.00 while its 52-week high price is $64.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.89%. The Blackstone Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. B. Riley FBR also rated TIVO as Reiterated on August 27, 2018, with its price target of $23 suggesting that TIVO could surge by 54.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.15% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $6.83 and traded between $6.35 and $6.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TIVO’s 50-day SMA is 6.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.60. The stock has a high of $9.69 for the year while the low is $4.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.04%, as 7.31M BX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.91% of TiVo Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TIVO shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,458,118 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,548,616 shares of TIVO, with a total valuation of $140,413,023. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TIVO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $101,966,030 worth of shares.

Similarly, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its TiVo Corporation shares by 3.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,309,197 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 370,599 shares of TiVo Corporation which are valued at $78,040,621. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its TiVo Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 83,806 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,276,630 shares and is now valued at $55,084,089. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of TiVo Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.