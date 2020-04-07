2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

The shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Schlumberger Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Neutral the SLB stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SLB is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. UBS thinks that SLB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 03, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.32.

The shares of the company added by 9.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $14.53 while ending the day at $15.67. During the trading session, a total of 24.54 million shares were traded which represents a -28.21% decline from the average session volume which is 19.14 million shares. SLB had ended its last session trading at $14.29. Schlumberger Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 SLB 52-week low price stands at $11.87 while its 52-week high price is $48.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Schlumberger Limited generated 1.14 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.08%. Schlumberger Limited has the potential to record 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alembic Global Advisors published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated WWD as Upgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $145 suggesting that WWD could surge by 36.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.33% to reach $94.33/share. It started the day trading at $60.12 and traded between $52.99 and $59.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WWD’s 50-day SMA is 93.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 107.85. The stock has a high of $129.06 for the year while the low is $46.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.26%, as 3.05M SLB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.32% of Woodward Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.04, while the P/B ratio is 2.06. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 859.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WWD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 80,974 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,238,622 shares of WWD, with a total valuation of $540,625,790. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WWD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $495,355,459 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Woodward Inc. shares by 1.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,296,854 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,623 shares of Woodward Inc. which are valued at $133,835,333. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Woodward Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 208,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,224,817 shares and is now valued at $126,401,114. Following these latest developments, around 6.93% of Woodward Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.