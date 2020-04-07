2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS), AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

The shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. National Securities advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Buy the APTS stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on July 30, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 11, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that APTS is Neutral in its latest report on November 01, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that APTS is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.21.

The shares of the company added by 10.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.625 while ending the day at $6.09. During the trading session, a total of 576730.0 shares were traded which represents a 6.51% incline from the average session volume which is 616880.0 shares. APTS had ended its last session trading at $5.50. APTS 52-week low price stands at $5.27 while its 52-week high price is $16.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has the potential to record 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 22.86% to reach $5.80/share. It started the day trading at $1.36 and traded between $1.11 and $1.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACRX’s 50-day SMA is 1.3633 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0033. The stock has a high of $4.00 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.74%, as 11.34M APTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.88% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 952.55K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ACRX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -619,977 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,136,612 shares of ACRX, with a total valuation of $6,780,328. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ACRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,527,328 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.27% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,385,805 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,771 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $1,829,263. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 86,087 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,090,684 shares and is now valued at $1,439,703. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.