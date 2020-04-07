2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

The shares of PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PGT Innovations Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the Gabelli & Co set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on March 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Dougherty & Company was of a view that PGTI is Buy in its latest report on February 28, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that PGTI is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.20.

The shares of the company added by 11.27% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.56 while ending the day at $8.00. During the trading session, a total of 619906.0 shares were traded which represents a -69.38% decline from the average session volume which is 365980.0 shares. PGTI had ended its last session trading at $7.19. PGT Innovations Inc. currently has a market cap of $484.24 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.10, with a beta of 1.27. PGT Innovations Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 PGTI 52-week low price stands at $6.88 while its 52-week high price is $18.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PGT Innovations Inc. generated 97.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. PGT Innovations Inc. has the potential to record 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on December 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Needham also rated ZYNE as Initiated on October 21, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that ZYNE could surge by 77.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.06% to reach $15.71/share. It started the day trading at $3.6592 and traded between $3.32 and $3.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZYNE’s 50-day SMA is 4.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.69. The stock has a high of $16.47 for the year while the low is $2.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.62%, as 6.47M PGTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.32% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 595.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC sold more ZYNE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -23.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC selling -642,927 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,036,530 shares of ZYNE, with a total valuation of $8,675,618. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ZYNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,936,958 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 5.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,385,843 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 72,346 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $5,903,691. In the same vein, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 341,031 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 436,262 shares and is now valued at $1,858,476. Following these latest developments, around 12.33% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.