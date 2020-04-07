2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI), Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

The shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $30 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on December 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Raymond James was of a view that OHI is Mkt Perform in its latest report on October 21, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that OHI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 44.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 99.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.11.

The shares of the company added by 10.29% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $25.01 while ending the day at $26.58. During the trading session, a total of 2.67 million shares were traded which represents a 1.43% incline from the average session volume which is 2.71 million shares. OHI had ended its last session trading at $24.10. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.10, with a beta of 0.86. OHI 52-week low price stands at $13.33 while its 52-week high price is $45.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.56%. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. has the potential to record 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Citigroup also rated SYNH as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $75 suggesting that SYNH could surge by 38.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.52% to reach $66.92/share. It started the day trading at $41.45 and traded between $35.95 and $41.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYNH’s 50-day SMA is 55.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.97. The stock has a high of $74.25 for the year while the low is $30.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.36%, as 6.20M OHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.12% of Syneos Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.00, while the P/B ratio is 1.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 747.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SYNH shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 30,923 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,984,916 shares of SYNH, with a total valuation of $505,844,429. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SYNH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $505,745,729 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its Syneos Health Inc. shares by 3.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,724,997 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 137,037 shares of Syneos Health Inc. which are valued at $235,978,560. In the same vein, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its Syneos Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,944,215 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,937,419 shares and is now valued at $186,085,494. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Syneos Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.