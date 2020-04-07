2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN), the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

The shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $15 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MSG Networks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2019, to Outperform the MSGN stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on August 21, 2019. The stock was given Underweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on July 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Rosenblatt was of a view that MSGN is Neutral in its latest report on May 06, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that MSGN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.51.

The shares of the company added by 9.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.49 while ending the day at $9.99. During the trading session, a total of 593494.0 shares were traded which represents a 31.44% incline from the average session volume which is 865640.0 shares. MSGN had ended its last session trading at $9.09. MSG Networks Inc. currently has a market cap of $589.81 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.59, with a beta of 0.99. MSGN 52-week low price stands at $8.52 while its 52-week high price is $23.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.70 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MSG Networks Inc. generated 115.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.86%. MSG Networks Inc. has the potential to record 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.11% to reach $11.70/share. It started the day trading at $4.93 and traded between $4.35 and $4.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RUBI’s 50-day SMA is 8.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.57. The stock has a high of $13.11 for the year while the low is $4.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.07%, as 4.51M MSGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.97% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RUBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 123,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,170,754 shares of RUBI, with a total valuation of $35,988,058. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more RUBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,165,834 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its the Rubicon Project Inc. shares by 0.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,309,783 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 20,649 shares of the Rubicon Project Inc. which are valued at $26,216,037. In the same vein, Royce & Associates LP increased its the Rubicon Project Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 11,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,760,472 shares and is now valued at $19,981,357. Following these latest developments, around 8.10% of the Rubicon Project Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.