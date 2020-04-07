2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

The shares of Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $97 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Manhattan Associates Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rosenblatt advised investors in its research note published on August 15, 2019, to Buy the MANH stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $90. SunTrust was of a view that MANH is Hold in its latest report on September 26, 2018. The Benchmark Company thinks that MANH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $82.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.89.

The shares of the company added by 11.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $47.15 while ending the day at $50.60. During the trading session, a total of 539610.0 shares were traded which represents a 19.47% incline from the average session volume which is 670100.0 shares. MANH had ended its last session trading at $45.42. Manhattan Associates Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.39, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.56, with a beta of 1.72. Manhattan Associates Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MANH 52-week low price stands at $35.20 while its 52-week high price is $90.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Manhattan Associates Inc. generated 110.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.08%. Manhattan Associates Inc. has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.10% to reach $25.83/share. It started the day trading at $16.25 and traded between $14.15 and $16.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUN’s 50-day SMA is 24.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.83. The stock has a high of $34.09 for the year while the low is $10.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 771668.05 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.90%, as 741,573 MANH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.37% of Sunoco LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.71, while the P/B ratio is 1.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 690.56K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more SUN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -746,418 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,563,058 shares of SUN, with a total valuation of $393,639,458. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more SUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $97,474,586 worth of shares.

Similarly, Duff & Phelps Investment Manageme… decreased its Sunoco LP shares by 6.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 666,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,000 shares of Sunoco LP which are valued at $18,001,980. In the same vein, BlackRock Advisors LLC decreased its Sunoco LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 47,682 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 592,153 shares and is now valued at $16,005,896. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Sunoco LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.