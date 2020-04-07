2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK), Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

The shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Luckin Coffee Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2020, to Buy the LK stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on January 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that LK is Overweight in its latest report on January 16, 2020. Needham thinks that LK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $36.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.27 while ending the day at $4.39. During the trading session, a total of 87.31 million shares were traded which represents a -305.53% decline from the average session volume which is 21.53 million shares. LK had ended its last session trading at $5.38. Luckin Coffee Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 LK 52-week low price stands at $4.90 while its 52-week high price is $51.38.

The Luckin Coffee Inc. generated 634.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. Luckin Coffee Inc. has the potential to record -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ABEO as Resumed on December 10, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that ABEO could surge by 76.77% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.57% to reach $9.86/share. It started the day trading at $2.30 and traded between $2.15 and $2.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABEO’s 50-day SMA is 2.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.87. The stock has a high of $8.41 for the year while the low is $1.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.41%, as 3.78M LK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.62% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Great Point Partners LLC bought more ABEO shares, increasing its portfolio by 122.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Great Point Partners LLC purchasing 3,977,411 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,213,012 shares of ABEO, with a total valuation of $22,216,077. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more ABEO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,925,016 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.