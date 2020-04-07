2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA), HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

The shares of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Healthcare Trust of America Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Outperform the HTA stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by JP Morgan in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Stifel was of a view that HTA is Buy in its latest report on November 26, 2019. Citigroup thinks that HTA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.36.

The shares of the company added by 10.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $22.93 while ending the day at $24.17. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -40.29% decline from the average session volume which is 1.89 million shares. HTA had ended its last session trading at $21.94. HTA 52-week low price stands at $20.61 while its 52-week high price is $34.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.76%. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. has the potential to record 1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR Inc. published a research note on November 09, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 18.62% to reach $8.30/share. It started the day trading at $1.82 and traded between $1.48 and $1.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HCHC’s 50-day SMA is 2.9492 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3939. The stock has a high of $4.33 for the year while the low is $1.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.44%, as 2.93M HTA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.97% of HC2 Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 487.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.74% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Jefferies Investment Advisers LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,524,974 shares of HCHC, with a total valuation of $13,465,401. Mittleman Investment Management L… meanwhile bought more HCHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,733,967 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its HC2 Holdings Inc. shares by 3.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,515,374 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 49,014 shares of HC2 Holdings Inc. which are valued at $5,788,729. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of HC2 Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.