2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS), Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

The shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 26, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $112. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on January 05, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Evercore ISI was of a view that ELS is In-line in its latest report on December 04, 2017. Robert W. Baird thinks that ELS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 92.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $75.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.80.

The shares of the company added by 11.84% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $53.77 while ending the day at $58.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.85 million shares were traded which represents a -59.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. ELS had ended its last session trading at $52.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 40.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.47, with a beta of 0.53. ELS 52-week low price stands at $41.97 while its 52-week high price is $77.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has the potential to record 2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Guggenheim also rated XNCR as Upgrade on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that XNCR could surge by 28.38% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.43% to reach $44.25/share. It started the day trading at $32.435 and traded between $30.17 and $31.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XNCR’s 50-day SMA is 31.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.47. The stock has a high of $46.33 for the year while the low is $19.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.90%, as 4.69M ELS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.40% of Xencor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 71.86, while the P/B ratio is 3.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 407.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more XNCR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 8,736 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,329,142 shares of XNCR, with a total valuation of $270,613,824. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more XNCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $244,857,116 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Xencor Inc. shares by 6.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,507,313 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -484,898 shares of Xencor Inc. which are valued at $211,422,599. In the same vein, Ronin Capital LLC decreased its Xencor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 77,570 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,263,206 shares and is now valued at $203,491,563. Following these latest developments, around 9.40% of Xencor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.