2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG), Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

The shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $49 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citizens Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Neutral the CFG stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Citigroup was of a view that CFG is Neutral in its latest report on July 12, 2019. UBS thinks that CFG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.28.

The shares of the company added by 10.92% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.97 while ending the day at $18.79. During the trading session, a total of 7.65 million shares were traded which represents a -23.31% decline from the average session volume which is 6.2 million shares. CFG had ended its last session trading at $16.94. Citizens Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.86, with a beta of 1.85. CFG 52-week low price stands at $14.12 while its 52-week high price is $41.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 25.20% to reach $23.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.405 and traded between $8.07 and $9.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRR's 50-day SMA is 17.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.73. The stock has a high of $28.62 for the year while the low is $2.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.28%, as 3.57M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.28% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BAMCO, Inc. sold more RRR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BAMCO, Inc. selling -165,199 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,649,048 shares of RRR, with a total valuation of $198,866,879. Diamond Hill Capital Management, … meanwhile sold more RRR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,471,306 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares by 0.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,092,534 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 41,751 shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc. which are valued at $125,567,126. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 677,193 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,147,080 shares and is now valued at $106,081,319. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Red Rock Resorts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.