Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB), US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

The shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $36 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trimble Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on July 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. JP Morgan was of a view that TRMB is Overweight in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that TRMB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.78% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $27.79 while ending the day at $28.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -0.69% decline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. TRMB had ended its last session trading at $29.89. Trimble Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.99, with a beta of 1.88. Trimble Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 TRMB 52-week low price stands at $20.01 while its 52-week high price is $46.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Trimble Inc. generated 189.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.04%. Trimble Inc. has the potential to record 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Pivotal Research Group also rated USFD as Reiterated on May 09, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that USFD could surge by 67.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.01% to reach $43.83/share. It started the day trading at $15.31 and traded between $13.65 and $14.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that USFD’s 50-day SMA is 30.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.05. The stock has a high of $43.10 for the year while the low is $8.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 64.31%, as 4.89M TRMB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.23% of US Foods Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.04, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more USFD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -30,670 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,937,423 shares of USFD, with a total valuation of $670,694,910. Longview Partners LLP meanwhile sold more USFD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $566,234,132 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its US Foods Holding Corp. shares by 14.73% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,680,088 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,884,794 shares of US Foods Holding Corp. which are valued at $493,838,160. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its US Foods Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 100,192 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,611,674 shares and is now valued at $289,696,713. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of US Foods Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.