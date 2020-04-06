Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN), New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

The shares of Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rexnord Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $29. BofA/Merrill was of a view that RXN is Underperform in its latest report on July 12, 2019. Goldman thinks that RXN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.30 while ending the day at $19.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -60.74% decline from the average session volume which is 1000000.0 shares. RXN had ended its last session trading at $20.57. Rexnord Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.02, with a beta of 1.55. Rexnord Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 RXN 52-week low price stands at $18.87 while its 52-week high price is $35.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Rexnord Corporation generated 277.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. Rexnord Corporation has the potential to record 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) is now rated as Buy. National Securities also rated NMFC as Initiated on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $12.50 suggesting that NMFC could surge by 63.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.28% to reach $13.96/share. It started the day trading at $5.85 and traded between $4.8701 and $5.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NMFC’s 50-day SMA is 11.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.09. The stock has a high of $14.45 for the year while the low is $4.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 95.52%, as 1.94M RXN shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.93% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 9.22% of New Mountain Finance Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.