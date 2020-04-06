Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN), FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

The shares of Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on November 29, 2018. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genesis Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2016, to Sector Perform the GEN stock while also putting a $3.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2016. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $3. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GEN is Outperform in its latest report on January 26, 2016. BofA/Merrill thinks that GEN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.54% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.6501 while ending the day at $0.69. During the trading session, a total of 697423.0 shares were traded which represents a -124.78% decline from the average session volume which is 310270.0 shares. GEN had ended its last session trading at $0.74. GEN 52-week low price stands at $0.69 while its 52-week high price is $1.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Genesis Healthcare Inc. generated 75.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Genesis Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.51% to reach $1.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.278 and traded between $0.22 and $0.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTSI’s 50-day SMA is 0.6205 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0163. The stock has a high of $12.37 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.95%, as 6.96M GEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.73% of FTS International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -89.07% over the last six months.

Similarly, Amalgamated Gadget LP increased its FTS International Inc. shares by 19.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,626,021 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 426,021 shares of FTS International Inc. which are valued at $2,429,069. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FTS International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,588 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,068,032 shares and is now valued at $1,912,930. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of FTS International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.