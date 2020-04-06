Two Stocks To Tuck Away: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

The shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $66 price target. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on March 03, 2020, to Neutral the XRAY stock while also putting a $51 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $66. Wellington Shields was of a view that XRAY is Gradually Accumulate in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that XRAY is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $35.01 while ending the day at $35.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.44 million shares were traded which represents a -5.31% decline from the average session volume which is 2.32 million shares. XRAY had ended its last session trading at $37.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.42, with a beta of 1.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 XRAY 52-week low price stands at $31.58 while its 52-week high price is $60.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. generated 404.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.88%. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has the potential to record 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.51% to reach $8.05/share. It started the day trading at $2.90 and traded between $2.55 and $2.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JMIA’s 50-day SMA is 4.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.47. The stock has a high of $49.77 for the year while the low is $2.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.46%, as 10.10M XRAY shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more JMIA shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 235,008 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,242,106 shares of JMIA, with a total valuation of $37,985,056. Goldman Sachs International meanwhile bought more JMIA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,686,756 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 19.04% of Jumia Technologies AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.