Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY), Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.58.

During the trading session, a total of 2.0 million shares were traded which represents a -39.59% decline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. DHY had ended its last session trading at $1.73. DHY 52-week low price stands at $1.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.59.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Goldman also rated GRPN as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $2.40 suggesting that GRPN could surge by 58.76% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.02% to reach $1.77/share. It started the day trading at $0.83 and traded between $0.71 and $0.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GRPN’s 50-day SMA is 1.6949 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5725. The stock has a high of $3.82 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.02%, as 14.26M DHY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of Groupon Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -43.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PAR Capital Management, Inc. sold more GRPN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PAR Capital Management, Inc. selling -284,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 56,360,500 shares of GRPN, with a total valuation of $75,523,070. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GRPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,283,970 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… decreased its Groupon Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 32,972,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Groupon Inc. which are valued at $44,182,480. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Groupon Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.