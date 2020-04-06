Should You Buy Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -28.19% on 04/03/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.25 before closing at $2.42. Intraday shares traded counted 24.57 million, which was -437.65% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.57M. TWO’s previous close was $3.37 while the outstanding shares total 272.96M. The firm has a beta of 1.52, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 2.92. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 21.37, with weekly volatility at 22.57% and ATR at 1.18. The TWO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.52 and a $15.85 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Two Harbors Investment Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $660.57 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Two Harbors Investment Corp. recorded a total of 238.44 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.67% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 55.25 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 183.19 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 272.96M with the revenue now reading 0.24 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.40 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TWO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TWO attractive?

In related news, Co-Chief Investment Officer, GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 30. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.20, for a total value of 157,155. As the sale deal closes, the Co-Chief Investment Officer, KOEPPEN MATTHEW now sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 84,781. Also, Chief Financial Officer, RISKEY MARY KATHRYN sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 30. The shares were price at an average price of 15.20 per share, with a total market value of 38,502. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel and Secretary, Sandberg Rebecca B now holds 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 107,839. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

7 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Two Harbors Investment Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TWO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.50.