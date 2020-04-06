Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA), Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

The shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $15 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunnova Energy International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on August 20, 2019, to Buy the NOVA stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on August 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Credit Suisse was of a view that NOVA is Outperform in its latest report on August 20, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that NOVA is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.13.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.655 while ending the day at $9.06. During the trading session, a total of 749817.0 shares were traded which represents a -25.88% decline from the average session volume which is 595670.0 shares. NOVA had ended its last session trading at $9.94. Sunnova Energy International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 NOVA 52-week low price stands at $6.12 while its 52-week high price is $20.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunnova Energy International Inc. generated 83.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has the potential to record -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $184. Piper Sandler also rated VEEV as Initiated on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $188 suggesting that VEEV could surge by 14.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $156.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.87% to reach $174.71/share. It started the day trading at $157.715 and traded between $148.50 and $150.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VEEV’s 50-day SMA is 147.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 151.78. The stock has a high of $176.90 for the year while the low is $118.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 108.83%, as 5.21M NOVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.96% of Veeva Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 75.43, while the P/B ratio is 14.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VEEV shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 218,310 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,694,458 shares of VEEV, with a total valuation of $1,802,232,202. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more VEEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,290,685,898 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP increased its Veeva Systems Inc. shares by 37.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,791,471 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,592,568 shares of Veeva Systems Inc. which are valued at $822,215,138. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Veeva Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 671,571 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,661,189 shares and is now valued at $803,719,002. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Veeva Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.