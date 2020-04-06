Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ), PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

The shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oxford Square Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.10 while ending the day at $2.12. During the trading session, a total of 555956.0 shares were traded which represents a -13.77% decline from the average session volume which is 488670.0 shares. OXSQ had ended its last session trading at $2.38. OXSQ 52-week low price stands at $2.04 while its 52-week high price is $6.76.

The Oxford Square Capital Corp. generated 16.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has the potential to record 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $120. Citigroup also rated PRAH as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $120 suggesting that PRAH could surge by 35.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $76.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.31% to reach $113.23/share. It started the day trading at $77.36 and traded between $71.46 and $72.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PRAH’s 50-day SMA is 93.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 99.47. The stock has a high of $113.10 for the year while the low is $58.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.50%, as 1.76M OXSQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.78% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.75, while the P/B ratio is 4.20. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 524.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more PRAH shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 525,629 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,895,685 shares of PRAH, with a total valuation of $649,573,527. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PRAH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $642,396,617 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares by 1.17% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,002,307 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 69,476 shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc. which are valued at $565,417,319. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its PRA Health Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,218,638 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,561,345 shares and is now valued at $523,878,699. Following these latest developments, around 0.26% of PRA Health Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.