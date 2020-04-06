Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT), The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)

The shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Newtek Business Services Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that NEWT is Buy in its latest report on December 28, 2018. Raymond James thinks that NEWT is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.03 while ending the day at $10.36. During the trading session, a total of 623213.0 shares were traded which represents a -81.44% decline from the average session volume which is 343490.0 shares. NEWT had ended its last session trading at $11.39. Newtek Business Services Corp. currently has a market cap of $213.31 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.63, with a beta of 1.13. NEWT 52-week low price stands at $7.59 while its 52-week high price is $23.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Newtek Business Services Corp. generated 33.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.29%. Newtek Business Services Corp. has the potential to record 2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Jefferies also rated HHC as Initiated on July 02, 2018, with its price target of $170 suggesting that HHC could surge by 65.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $45.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.98% to reach $126.00/share. It started the day trading at $48.43 and traded between $42.76 and $43.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HHC’s 50-day SMA is 96.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 115.76. The stock has a high of $135.42 for the year while the low is $35.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.12%, as 1.22M NEWT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of The Howard Hughes Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.74, while the P/B ratio is 0.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 345.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Pershing Square Capital Managemen… bought more HHC shares, increasing its portfolio by 455.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Pershing Square Capital Managemen… purchasing 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,197,389 shares of HHC, with a total valuation of $1,315,854,325. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $642,105,320 worth of shares.

Similarly, Caledonia (Private) Investments P… decreased its The Howard Hughes Corporation shares by 1.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,385,692 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,698 shares of The Howard Hughes Corporation which are valued at $257,368,453. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its The Howard Hughes Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,318 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,301,755 shares and is now valued at $248,313,329. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of The Howard Hughes Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.