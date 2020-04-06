Ride Out The Next Market Storm With iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT), F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

The shares of iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iHeartMedia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $15.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.31 while ending the day at $4.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a -79.18% decline from the average session volume which is 572470.0 shares. IHRT had ended its last session trading at $5.50. iHeartMedia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 IHRT 52-week low price stands at $5.41 while its 52-week high price is $19.69.

iHeartMedia Inc. has the potential to record 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.39% to reach $12.56/share. It started the day trading at $7.095 and traded between $6.60 and $6.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FNB’s 50-day SMA is 9.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.32. The stock has a high of $12.93 for the year while the low is $5.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.71%, as 8.84M IHRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.25% of F.N.B. Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.81, while the P/B ratio is 0.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FNB shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 790,761 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,768,064 shares of FNB, with a total valuation of $350,809,766. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FNB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $329,559,974 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its F.N.B. Corporation shares by 2.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,757,143 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 371,261 shares of F.N.B. Corporation which are valued at $148,899,573. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its F.N.B. Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 803,697 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,567,995 shares and is now valued at $136,901,070. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of F.N.B. Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.