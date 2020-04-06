Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN), Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA)

The shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2018. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ICICI Bank Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2017. Goldman was of a view that IBN is Buy in its latest report on October 24, 2016. JP Morgan thinks that IBN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 41 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.79.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.15 while ending the day at $7.23. During the trading session, a total of 9.95 million shares were traded which represents a -6.03% decline from the average session volume which is 9.38 million shares. IBN had ended its last session trading at $7.87. IBN 52-week low price stands at $6.86 while its 52-week high price is $15.42.

ICICI Bank Limited has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at C.K. Cooper published a research note on July 19, 2012 where it informed investors and clients that Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.13 and traded between $0.11 and $0.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUSA's 50-day SMA is 0.1332 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.1731. The stock has a high of $0.37 for the year while the low is $0.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.49%, as 3.91M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.15% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 5.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Citadel Advisors LLC bought more HUSA shares, increasing its portfolio by 595.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Citadel Advisors LLC purchasing 134,183 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 156,705 shares of HUSA, with a total valuation of $22,879. Barclays Capital, Inc. meanwhile bought more HUSA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,118 worth of shares.

Similarly, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Houston American Energy Corp. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 135,281 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Houston American Energy Corp. which are valued at $19,751. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Houston American Energy Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 39,052 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 133,298 shares and is now valued at $19,462. Following these latest developments, around 16.07% of Houston American Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.