Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

The shares of Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $65 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dillard’s Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Odeon advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2020, to Sell the DDS stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $80. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. Wedbush was of a view that DDS is Neutral in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Wedbush thinks that DDS is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $42.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.29.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $22.50 while ending the day at $23.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -190.05% decline from the average session volume which is 411090.0 shares. DDS had ended its last session trading at $25.65. Dillard’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 DDS 52-week low price stands at $25.55 while its 52-week high price is $86.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.75 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Dillard’s Inc. generated 277.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.73%. Dillard’s Inc. has the potential to record 0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.53% to reach $16.75/share. It started the day trading at $5.1299 and traded between $3.97 and $4.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ACRE’s 50-day SMA is 13.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.83. The stock has a high of $17.72 for the year while the low is $2.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.61%, as 1.25M DDS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.54% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.27, while the P/B ratio is 0.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 635.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -52.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ACRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 114,794 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,579,793 shares of ACRE, with a total valuation of $39,367,641.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares by 1.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,374,151 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 23,573 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation which are valued at $20,969,544. In the same vein, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 45,693 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,052,952 shares and is now valued at $16,068,048. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.