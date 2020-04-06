Ride Out The Next Market Storm With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

The shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $51 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BridgeBio Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on July 26, 2019, to Outperform the BBIO stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on July 22, 2019. That day the SVB Leerink set price target on the stock to $34. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. JP Morgan was of a view that BBIO is Overweight in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Jefferies thinks that BBIO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $43.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $21.6401 while ending the day at $22.22. During the trading session, a total of 667810.0 shares were traded which represents a 24.77% incline from the average session volume which is 887730.0 shares. BBIO had ended its last session trading at $24.74. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.40 BBIO 52-week low price stands at $14.23 while its 52-week high price is $48.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.19% to reach $23.46/share. It started the day trading at $15.21 and traded between $14.20 and $14.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MPW’s 50-day SMA is 20.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.68. The stock has a high of $24.29 for the year while the low is $12.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.04%, as 15.79M BBIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.07% of Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.74, while the P/B ratio is 1.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MPW shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 10,406,819 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,124,305 shares of MPW, with a total valuation of $1,650,766,565. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MPW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,091,356,365 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares by 35.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,725,541 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,316,576 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. which are valued at $670,360,681. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,377,804 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,999,468 shares and is now valued at $485,978,759. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.