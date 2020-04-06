Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR), Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)

The shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that BSBR is Hold in its latest report on December 11, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that BSBR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.64% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.39 while ending the day at $4.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a 16.43% incline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. BSBR had ended its last session trading at $4.84. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. currently has a market cap of $18.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.52, with a beta of 1.16. BSBR 52-week low price stands at $4.54 while its 52-week high price is $12.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has the potential to record 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Instinet published a research note on February 27, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is now rated as Reduce. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.56% to reach $17.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.50 and traded between $6.60 and $7.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UA’s 50-day SMA is 12.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.28. The stock has a high of $24.55 for the year while the low is $6.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.93%, as 8.43M BSBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.22% of Under Armour Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.85, while the P/B ratio is 1.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more UA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 66,755 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,812,334 shares of UA, with a total valuation of $397,017,928. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $276,941,870 worth of shares.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by 45.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,597,541 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,314,200 shares of Under Armour Inc. which are valued at $132,257,312. In the same vein, Bares Capital Management, Inc. increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,026 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,318,273 shares and is now valued at $128,772,047. Following these latest developments, around 15.28% of Under Armour Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.