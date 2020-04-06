Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

The shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $85 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QUALCOMM Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Underperform the QCOM stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $95. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 98. Piper Sandler was of a view that QCOM is Neutral in its latest report on March 04, 2020. Daiwa Securities thinks that QCOM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $95.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $64.55 while ending the day at $65.23. During the trading session, a total of 8.55 million shares were traded which represents a 29.75% incline from the average session volume which is 12.17 million shares. QCOM had ended its last session trading at $68.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated currently has a market cap of $77.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.74, with a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 QCOM 52-week low price stands at $55.78 while its 52-week high price is $96.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QUALCOMM Incorporated generated 11.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.75%. QUALCOMM Incorporated has the potential to record 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.619 and traded between $0.5326 and $0.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTRM’s 50-day SMA is 0.9759 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4577. The stock has a high of $9.60 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 25734.61 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -52.90%, as 12,121 QCOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 811.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.23% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 52.16% of Castor Maritime Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.