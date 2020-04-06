Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

The shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8.25 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NOW Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on August 05, 2019, to Market Perform the DNOW stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on August 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Cowen was of a view that DNOW is Market Perform in its latest report on August 03, 2018. Northcoast thinks that DNOW is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.03% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.675 while ending the day at $4.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a -47.33% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. DNOW had ended its last session trading at $4.96. NOW Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 DNOW 52-week low price stands at $4.05 while its 52-week high price is $15.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NOW Inc. generated 183.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 340.0%. NOW Inc. has the potential to record -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $6.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.76% to reach $11.75/share. It started the day trading at $6.95 and traded between $6.40 and $6.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATCO’s 50-day SMA is 9.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.01. The stock has a high of $14.62 for the year while the low is $5.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.21%, as 3.58M DNOW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.85% of Atlas Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 751.37K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.05% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 77,155,000 shares of ATCO, with a total valuation of $817,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ATCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,553,466 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Atlas Corp. shares by 21.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,347,807 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 421,707 shares of Atlas Corp. which are valued at $24,886,754. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Atlas Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,342 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,079,797 shares and is now valued at $22,045,848. Following these latest developments, around 29.09% of Atlas Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.