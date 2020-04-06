Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA), Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

The shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on June 03, 2016. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IZEA Worldwide Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.57% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.1411 while ending the day at $0.15. During the trading session, a total of 603536.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.32% decline from the average session volume which is 578570.0 shares. IZEA had ended its last session trading at $0.16. IZEA Worldwide Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 IZEA 52-week low price stands at $0.07 while its 52-week high price is $1.27.

The IZEA Worldwide Inc. generated 5.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -114.29%.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Wells Fargo also rated GTN as Initiated on September 24, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that GTN could surge by 64.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.78% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.335 and traded between $9.19 and $9.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTN’s 50-day SMA is 16.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.53. The stock has a high of $25.31 for the year while the low is $8.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.00%, as 3.25M IZEA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.63% of Gray Television Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.54, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.90 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.61% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Darsana Capital Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,000,000 shares of GTN, with a total valuation of $151,360,000.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Gray Television Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,050,506 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Gray Television Inc. which are valued at $133,395,574. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Gray Television Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 842,609 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,716,160 shares and is now valued at $127,069,747. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Gray Television Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.