Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE), BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)

The shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by National Bank Financial in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. National Bank Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GTE is Top Pick in its latest report on June 20, 2016. Citigroup thinks that GTE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.38.

The shares of the company added by 8.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.27 while ending the day at $0.30. During the trading session, a total of 5.36 million shares were traded which represents a -89.35% decline from the average session volume which is 2.83 million shares. GTE had ended its last session trading at $0.28. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $91.05 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 1.71. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 GTE 52-week low price stands at $0.18 while its 52-week high price is $2.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gran Tierra Energy Inc. generated 8.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.06% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.777 and traded between $0.66 and $0.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKYI’s 50-day SMA is 0.7059 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7474. The stock has a high of $2.58 for the year while the low is $0.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12442.01 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3772.22%, as 481,782 GTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.99% of BIO-key International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 35.31% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BKYI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -41.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -54,624 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,056 shares of BKYI, with a total valuation of $48,941.

Similarly, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its BIO-key International Inc. shares by 75.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,697 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,226 shares of BIO-key International Inc. which are valued at $10,469. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its BIO-key International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,551 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,551 shares and is now valued at $9,123. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of BIO-key International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.