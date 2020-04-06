Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

The shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Laidlaw in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Laidlaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.75 while ending the day at $0.76. During the trading session, a total of 539385.0 shares were traded which represents a 35.04% incline from the average session volume which is 830320.0 shares. EYPT had ended its last session trading at $0.79. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 EYPT 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $2.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 22.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.78%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. BofA/Merrill also rated AES as Upgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that AES could surge by 33.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.13% to reach $18.42/share. It started the day trading at $13.08 and traded between $12.125 and $12.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AES’s 50-day SMA is 16.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.21. The stock has a high of $21.23 for the year while the low is $8.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.71%, as 9.85M EYPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.49% of The AES Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.02, while the P/B ratio is 2.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AES shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 180,533 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 87,721,042 shares of AES, with a total valuation of $1,467,573,033. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more AES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,225,494,985 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The AES Corporation shares by 2.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,504,491 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -930,554 shares of The AES Corporation which are valued at $577,260,134. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The AES Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,611,708 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,631,663 shares and is now valued at $562,657,722. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The AES Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.