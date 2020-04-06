Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP), LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

The shares of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on September 25, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 417.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.01.

The shares of the company added by 5.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.66 while ending the day at $2.07. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a -35.1% decline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. APOP had ended its last session trading at $1.97. APOP 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $6.89.

The Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. generated 6.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Compass Point also rated LPLA as Upgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $75 suggesting that LPLA could surge by 44.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.33% to reach $87.13/share. It started the day trading at $51.8205 and traded between $47.57 and $48.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPLA’s 50-day SMA is 74.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.62. The stock has a high of $99.60 for the year while the low is $32.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.04%, as 1.02M APOP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.30% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.35, while the P/B ratio is 3.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 940.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.52% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC sold more LPLA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC selling -236,323 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,641,807 shares of LPLA, with a total valuation of $766,330,820. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LPLA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $743,761,521 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares by 2.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,612,361 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -87,480 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. which are valued at $287,110,452. In the same vein, Samlyn Capital LLC decreased its LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,039,132 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,443,712 shares and is now valued at $273,706,230. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.