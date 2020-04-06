Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)

The shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $11.50 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Hold the MDRX stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 22, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that MDRX is Overweight in its latest report on January 18, 2019. Argus thinks that MDRX is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.91.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.50% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.02 while ending the day at $6.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.5 million shares were traded which represents a 1.77% incline from the average session volume which is 2.54 million shares. MDRX had ended its last session trading at $6.45. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 MDRX 52-week low price stands at $4.56 while its 52-week high price is $12.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. generated 137.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.67%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. SunTrust also rated THO as Reiterated on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $92 suggesting that THO could surge by 28.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.59% to reach $50.71/share. It started the day trading at $39.03 and traded between $35.43 and $36.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that THO’s 50-day SMA is 65.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.54. The stock has a high of $89.45 for the year while the low is $32.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.15%, as 6.41M MDRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.10% of Thor Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.77, while the P/B ratio is 0.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more THO shares, increasing its portfolio by 49.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 1,864,880 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,667,834 shares of THO, with a total valuation of $427,411,362. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more THO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $362,093,105 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Thor Industries Inc. shares by 1.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,512,886 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 77,521 shares of Thor Industries Inc. which are valued at $340,316,733. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… increased its Thor Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 918,447 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,986,431 shares and is now valued at $225,206,762. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Thor Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.