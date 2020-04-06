Mixed Analyst Attention: Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP), Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

The shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $3. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on August 21, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.93% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.131 while ending the day at $0.14. During the trading session, a total of 8.36 million shares were traded which represents a -298.18% decline from the average session volume which is 2.1 million shares. SHIP had ended its last session trading at $0.15. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 SHIP 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $5.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. generated 15.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2791.67%. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has the potential to record 0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $125. RBC Capital Mkts also rated PCTY as Resumed on October 31, 2019, with its price target of $108 suggesting that PCTY could surge by 46.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.36% to reach $139.36/share. It started the day trading at $79.16 and traded between $73.065 and $74.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PCTY’s 50-day SMA is 120.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 111.25. The stock has a high of $150.73 for the year while the low is $66.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.84%, as 1.31M SHIP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.70% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 71.45, while the P/B ratio is 11.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 479.05K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PCTY shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 281,289 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,265,146 shares of PCTY, with a total valuation of $422,901,710. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more PCTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $381,611,382 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Paylocity Holding Corporation shares by 7.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,222,381 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 159,894 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation which are valued at $287,842,787. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Paylocity Holding Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 73,944 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,883,750 shares and is now valued at $243,983,300. Following these latest developments, around 31.00% of Paylocity Holding Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.