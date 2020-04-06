Mixed Analyst Attention: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

The shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $66 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Equal Weight the PNW stock while also putting a $103 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on January 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 97. Barclays was of a view that PNW is Overweight in its latest report on November 21, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PNW is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $94.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $67.29 while ending the day at $68.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a 0.84% incline from the average session volume which is 1.16 million shares. PNW had ended its last session trading at $71.77. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.55, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.01, with a beta of 0.33. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 PNW 52-week low price stands at $60.05 while its 52-week high price is $105.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pinnacle West Capital Corporation generated 10.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 71.93%. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has the potential to record 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is now rated as Buy. Barclays also rated ALLY as Downgrade on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that ALLY could surge by 65.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.49% to reach $34.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.95 and traded between $11.905 and $11.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALLY’s 50-day SMA is 24.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.75. The stock has a high of $35.42 for the year while the low is $10.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.52%, as 10.95M PNW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.13% of Ally Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ALLY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,007 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,132,422 shares of ALLY, with a total valuation of $930,909,820. Harris Associates LP meanwhile sold more ALLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $864,476,827 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ally Financial Inc. shares by 4.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,004,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 793,753 shares of Ally Financial Inc. which are valued at $451,365,294. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ally Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 162,458 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,397,559 shares and is now valued at $285,736,804. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Ally Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.