Mixed Analyst Attention: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

The shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Argus in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HP Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Overweight the HPQ stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Goldman was of a view that HPQ is Sell in its latest report on October 10, 2019. Argus thinks that HPQ is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.52% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.205 while ending the day at $14.48. During the trading session, a total of 12.01 million shares were traded which represents a 10.55% incline from the average session volume which is 13.43 million shares. HPQ had ended its last session trading at $15.49. HP Inc. currently has a market cap of $22.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.32, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.68, with a beta of 1.32. HPQ 52-week low price stands at $12.54 while its 52-week high price is $23.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HP Inc. generated 4.21 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.46%. HP Inc. has the potential to record 2.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.44% to reach $19.00/share. It started the day trading at $17.1816 and traded between $14.24 and $14.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GCP’s 50-day SMA is 20.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.92. The stock has a high of $29.96 for the year while the low is $15.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -39.69%, as 1.45M HPQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.33% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.91, while the P/B ratio is 1.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 320.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 257,866 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,766,579 shares of GCP, with a total valuation of $151,215,293. Starboard Value LP meanwhile bought more GCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $127,333,800 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its GCP Applied Technologies Inc. shares by 3.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,990,490 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 229,813 shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. which are valued at $116,634,840. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.