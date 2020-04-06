Mixed Analyst Attention: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

The shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. UBS was of a view that CIG is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CIG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 2.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.45 while ending the day at $1.48. During the trading session, a total of 5.37 million shares were traded which represents a -22.43% decline from the average session volume which is 4.39 million shares. CIG had ended its last session trading at $1.58. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CIG 52-week low price stands at $1.44 while its 52-week high price is $4.03.

The Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais generated 179.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on September 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.64% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.7389 and traded between $0.60 and $0.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TUSK’s 50-day SMA is 1.1010 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.7454. The stock has a high of $18.81 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.18%, as 2.70M CIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.12% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 297.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wexford Capital LP bought more TUSK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wexford Capital LP purchasing 52,596 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,045,273 shares of TUSK, with a total valuation of $24,029,348. ValueWorks LLC meanwhile bought more TUSK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,398,764 worth of shares.

Similarly, Russell Investment Management LLC decreased its Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares by 42.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,243,798 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -917,160 shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. which are valued at $1,355,740. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,407 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 789,368 shares and is now valued at $860,411. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.