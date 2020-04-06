Mixed Analyst Attention: CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE), Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)

The shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by TD Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. TD Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CAE Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on February 10, 2020. National Bank Financial was of a view that CAE is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 26, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CAE is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.90 while ending the day at $11.21. During the trading session, a total of 886501.0 shares were traded which represents a -42.95% decline from the average session volume which is 620160.0 shares. CAE had ended its last session trading at $11.93. CAE Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.50, with a beta of 1.37. CAE Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 CAE 52-week low price stands at $9.80 while its 52-week high price is $31.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CAE Inc. generated 211.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. CAE Inc. has the potential to record 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.49% to reach $9.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.68 and traded between $1.30 and $1.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLYA’s 50-day SMA is 4.9545 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.0070. The stock has a high of $8.95 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.92%, as 2.97M CAE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.65% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 588.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.07% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Farallon Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,606,930 shares of PLYA, with a total valuation of $162,216,729. HG Vora Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more PLYA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,955,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Empyrean Capital Partners LP decreased its Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,615,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. which are valued at $29,759,500. In the same vein, Marlowe Partners LP decreased its Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 129,012 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,780,627 shares and is now valued at $20,037,323. Following these latest developments, around 4.40% of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.