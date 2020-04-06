Mixed Analyst Attention: AECOM (NYSE:ACM), Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

The shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $49 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AECOM, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Argus set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Barclays was of a view that ACM is Overweight in its latest report on August 19, 2019. Argus thinks that ACM is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $50.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $25.81 while ending the day at $26.19. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a 38.03% incline from the average session volume which is 2.45 million shares. ACM had ended its last session trading at $27.53. AECOM debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ACM 52-week low price stands at $21.76 while its 52-week high price is $52.40.

The AECOM generated 725.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. AECOM has the potential to record 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $103. Citigroup also rated GH as Initiated on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that GH could surge by 46.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.11% to reach $112.86/share. It started the day trading at $65.40 and traded between $59.145 and $60.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GH’s 50-day SMA is 74.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.03. The stock has a high of $112.21 for the year while the low is $55.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.35%, as 4.14M ACM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.83% of Guardant Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more GH shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 247,601 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,012,733 shares of GH, with a total valuation of $435,907,262. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $351,553,018 worth of shares.

Similarly, Viking Global Investors LP increased its Guardant Health Inc. shares by 33.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,834,753 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 960,325 shares of Guardant Health Inc. which are valued at $333,470,121. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Guardant Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,077,872 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,100,274 shares and is now valued at $269,599,827. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Guardant Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.