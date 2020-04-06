Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA), Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

The shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $63 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on March 20, 2020, to Neutral the LSXMA stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on September 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that LSXMA is Buy in its latest report on May 22, 2018. Pivotal Research Group thinks that LSXMA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.84 while ending the day at $27.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -13.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. LSXMA had ended its last session trading at $30.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a market cap of $14.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 344.38, with a beta of 1.47. The Liberty SiriusXM Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 LSXMA 52-week low price stands at $22.54 while its 52-week high price is $51.11.

The The Liberty SiriusXM Group generated 1.22 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.28%.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $87. UBS also rated EIX as Upgrade on June 04, 2019, with its price target of $72 suggesting that EIX could surge by 35.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.21% to reach $76.25/share. It started the day trading at $51.93 and traded between $48.325 and $49.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EIX’s 50-day SMA is 66.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.19. The stock has a high of $78.93 for the year while the low is $43.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.13%, as 5.68M LSXMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.57% of Edison International shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.01, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 62,964 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,235,937 shares of EIX, with a total valuation of $1,964,362,607. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more EIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,821,584,663 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Edison International shares by 36.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,941,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,608,492 shares of Edison International which are valued at $1,675,849,956. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Edison International shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 739,780 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 21,897,956 shares and is now valued at $1,471,323,664. Following these latest developments, around 0.06% of Edison International stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.