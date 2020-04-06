Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV), Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

The shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $9.60 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SilverCrest Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.51. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.66 while ending the day at $4.69. During the trading session, a total of 770541.0 shares were traded which represents a 28.65% incline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. SILV had ended its last session trading at $5.12. SILV 52-week low price stands at $2.96 while its 52-week high price is $8.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SilverCrest Metals Inc. generated 83.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 82.35%. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. H.C. Wainwright also rated CLDX as Resumed on August 01, 2017, with its price target of $10 suggesting that CLDX could surge by 87.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.85% to reach $13.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.85 and traded between $1.69 and $1.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLDX’s 50-day SMA is 2.1667 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2975. The stock has a high of $5.47 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 381059.4 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.93%, as 415,088 SILV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.73% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 318.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CLDX shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 89,083 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,115,368 shares of CLDX, with a total valuation of $2,933,418.

Similarly, Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 457,666 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,203,662. Following these latest developments, around 0.22% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.