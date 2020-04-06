Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS), Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

The shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on February 09, 2018, to Overweight the ONCS stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on July 21, 2016. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on July 21, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Maxim Group was of a view that ONCS is Buy in its latest report on June 16, 2015.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.02.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.75 while ending the day at $2.02. During the trading session, a total of 1.06 million shares were traded which represents a -517.86% decline from the average session volume which is 171250.0 shares. ONCS had ended its last session trading at $2.20. OncoSec Medical Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ONCS 52-week low price stands at $1.04 while its 52-week high price is $7.50.

The OncoSec Medical Incorporated generated 9.26 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Dawson James published a research note on August 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Maxim Group also rated ATHX as Reiterated on February 13, 2018, with its price target of $6 suggesting that ATHX could surge by 68.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.11% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.07 and traded between $2.3797 and $2.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATHX’s 50-day SMA is 1.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.42. The stock has a high of $4.38 for the year while the low is $1.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.08%, as 10.97M ONCS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.52% of Athersys Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 46.94%. Looking further, the stock has raised 136.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 114.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ATHX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 53,472 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,336,215 shares of ATHX, with a total valuation of $10,003,458. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ATHX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,452,625 worth of shares.

Similarly, M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Athersys Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,217,697 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Athersys Inc. which are valued at $5,061,236. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Athersys Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 65,896 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,398,123 shares and is now valued at $2,877,748. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Athersys Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.