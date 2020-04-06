Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD), The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

The shares of MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on January 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $29 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MEDNAX Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on December 12, 2019, to Buy the MD stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that MD is Hold in its latest report on January 03, 2019. UBS thinks that MD is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 37.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.38 while ending the day at $9.72. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a 19.39% incline from the average session volume which is 1.48 million shares. MD had ended its last session trading at $10.45. MEDNAX Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 MD 52-week low price stands at $7.37 while its 52-week high price is $29.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MEDNAX Inc. generated 112.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.56%. MEDNAX Inc. has the potential to record 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) is now rated as Underweight. Susquehanna also rated GBX as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that GBX could surge by 58.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.16% to reach $31.83/share. It started the day trading at $16.14 and traded between $12.89 and $13.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GBX’s 50-day SMA is 21.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.81. The stock has a high of $36.41 for the year while the low is $13.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.96%, as 3.01M MD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.44% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 552.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GBX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 110,863 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,841,936 shares of GBX, with a total valuation of $117,320,109. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $89,071,515 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,688,589 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,455 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. which are valued at $65,144,511. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its The Greenbrier Companies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 401,767 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,085,283 shares and is now valued at $26,296,407. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.