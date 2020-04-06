Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD), Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

The shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Underperform the JELD stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $32. Wells Fargo was of a view that JELD is Overweight in its latest report on January 21, 2020. Jefferies thinks that JELD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.06 while ending the day at $7.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -35.08% decline from the average session volume which is 958250.0 shares. JELD had ended its last session trading at $8.80. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 JELD 52-week low price stands at $6.06 while its 52-week high price is $27.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The JELD-WEN Holding Inc. generated 229.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.17%. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has the potential to record 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on February 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. BofA/Merrill also rated BERY as Upgrade on September 25, 2019, with its price target of $51 suggesting that BERY could surge by 38.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.56% to reach $52.62/share. It started the day trading at $34.07 and traded between $31.85 and $32.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BERY’s 50-day SMA is 37.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.71. The stock has a high of $59.16 for the year while the low is $25.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.98%, as 7.33M JELD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.63% of Berry Global Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.04, while the P/B ratio is 2.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BERY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -134,053 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,874,602 shares of BERY, with a total valuation of $450,759,892. Eminence Capital LP meanwhile sold more BERY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $449,393,825 worth of shares.

Similarly, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its Berry Global Group Inc. shares by 20.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,315,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,595,189 shares of Berry Global Group Inc. which are valued at $353,597,400. In the same vein, EdgePoint Investment Group, Inc. increased its Berry Global Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,902,918 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,760,142 shares and is now valued at $294,574,990. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Berry Global Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.