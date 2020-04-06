Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY), Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

The shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on July 24, 2018. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Getty Realty Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on June 01, 2018, to Buy the GTY stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that GTY is Buy in its latest report on July 18, 2017. JMP Securities thinks that GTY is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.98 while ending the day at $19.52. During the trading session, a total of 644945.0 shares were traded which represents a -288.31% decline from the average session volume which is 166090.0 shares. GTY had ended its last session trading at $21.22. GTY 52-week low price stands at $16.36 while its 52-week high price is $33.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.33%. Getty Realty Corp. has the potential to record 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Goldman also rated VIRT as Downgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $15.50 suggesting that VIRT could surge by 0.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.42/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.40% to reach $22.94/share. It started the day trading at $22.925 and traded between $21.2274 and $22.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIRT’s 50-day SMA is 19.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.48. The stock has a high of $26.57 for the year while the low is $14.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.96%, as 10.30M GTY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.68% of Virtu Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.47% over the last six months.

William Blair Investment Manageme… meanwhile bought more VIRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,771,577 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Virtu Financial Inc. shares by 22.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,634,601 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,395,743 shares of Virtu Financial Inc. which are valued at $143,606,845. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Virtu Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 259,918 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,768,230 shares and is now valued at $127,310,406. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Virtu Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.