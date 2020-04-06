Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)

The shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $6 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capstead Mortgage Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $8.50. JMP Securities was of a view that CMO is Mkt Underperform in its latest report on July 31, 2018. Keefe Bruyette thinks that CMO is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.05 while ending the day at $3.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -36.22% decline from the average session volume which is 1.08 million shares. CMO had ended its last session trading at $3.53. CMO 52-week low price stands at $1.97 while its 52-week high price is $9.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.0%. Capstead Mortgage Corporation has the potential to record 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.87% to reach $26.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.75 and traded between $0.5801 and $0.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNCA’s 50-day SMA is 0.8599 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8705. The stock has a high of $11.60 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13735.39 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -22.15%, as 10,693 CMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.13% of Seneca Biopharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more SNCA shares, increasing its portfolio by 86.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 176,664 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 381,487 shares of SNCA, with a total valuation of $354,401. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SNCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $240,503 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.76% of Seneca Biopharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.